JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is keeping an eye out for a missing man.

Edward Harris, 36, was last seen on Sunday, January 9, on Erie Street.

Harris is five-feet-nine-inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he may be, call 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

