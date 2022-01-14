Man shot, killed in Natchez, found lying on the sidewalk

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a shooting in Natchez.

Police say shots were fired around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on North Union Street.

Officers found 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators also say a second victim, 32-year-old Wayne Hammett, was also shot and transported to a hospital by a private vehicle. Hammet was later rushed to UMMC in Jackson, but there’s no word on his condition.

Police gave no other details about what happened or who’s responsible.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call police at 601-445-5565 or CrimeStoppers at 888-442-5001.

