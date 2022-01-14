Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man shot, killed in Natchez, found lying on the sidewalk

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a shooting in Natchez.

Police say shots were fired around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on North Union Street.

Officers found 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators also say a second victim, 32-year-old Wayne Hammett, was also shot and transported to a hospital by a private vehicle. Hammet was later rushed to UMMC in Jackson, but there’s no word on his condition.

Police gave no other details about what happened or who’s responsible.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call police at 601-445-5565 or CrimeStoppers at 888-442-5001.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: messy system brings rain, snow chances this weekend
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by...
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by council months ago
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (1-13-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (1-13-22)