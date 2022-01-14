Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man sets house on fire trying to evict raccoon

A generic photo of a raccoon
A generic photo of a raccoon(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A house was set on fire in Vicksburg on Thursday night when a man tried to get rid of a raccoon in his attic, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The house fire happened on Spring Street in Downtown Vicksburg just after 8 p.m.

VDN reports that the man was trying to burn the raccoon out of the attic and accidentally caught the home on fire.

The raccoon managed to survive, and was seen climbing a tree to safety.

No people were wounded in the fire, either.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
‘I remain concerned’ | Vicksburg mayor responds to district-wide quarantine
.
Woman killed in crash on I-55 in Pike County