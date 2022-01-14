Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly raping a resident at Canton Manor Developmental Center.

Police chief Otha Brown says someone arrived at the center around 5:30 Thursday morning and proceeded to commit the crime.

With help of surveillance video, police were able to identify a suspect.

Antwon Harris, 34, was later arrested. He’s charged with sexual battery and was not given a bond.

According to their website, Canton Manor “provides residential housing and skills development support for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

