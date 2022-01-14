Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor

Antwon Harris
Antwon Harris(Madison County SO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly raping a resident at Canton Manor Developmental Center.

Police chief Otha Brown says someone arrived at the center around 5:30 Thursday morning and proceeded to commit the crime.

With help of surveillance video, police were able to identify a suspect.

Antwon Harris, 34, was later arrested. He’s charged with sexual battery and was not given a bond.

According to their website, Canton Manor “provides residential housing and skills development support for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

