Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after allegedly raping a resident at Canton Manor Developmental Center.
Police chief Otha Brown says someone arrived at the center around 5:30 Thursday morning and proceeded to commit the crime.
With help of surveillance video, police were able to identify a suspect.
Antwon Harris, 34, was later arrested. He’s charged with sexual battery and was not given a bond.
According to their website, Canton Manor “provides residential housing and skills development support for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.