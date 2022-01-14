Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.(via NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality. Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile in third launch this...
South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile in third launch this month
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by...
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by council months ago
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills