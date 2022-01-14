First Alert Forecast: nice & quiet today, rain likely on Saturday with chance for winter weather on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Generally nice and quiet conditions are likely today before out next weather maker moves in going forward into the weekend. We will be in and out of the clouds this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the middle 60s. As we go into this evening and into the overnight hours, clouds will gradually build in with lows only cooling off to the upper 40s.

Scattered downpours are likely throughout the day Saturday as frontal system begins to work its way into the region. Heavy pockets of rain will also be possible at times tomorrow. Models continue to suggest that the rain will transition over to a wintery mix or snow by early Sunday morning. Areas near and north of I-20 have the best chance to see any flurries/sleet. Minor impacts could be possible on the roadways with the potential for low-end accumulations. Besides the chance for a wintery mix, Sunday will also be a blustery and cold day in the wake of the front. Winds will be gusting around 20-25 MPH at times with wind chills in the 20s and potentially 30s during the day. An Alert Day is in place for Sunday for the wintery mix potential and for the cold. As chance for precipitation will come to an end by evening hours as the system pulls away to the east.

Monday will be a brighter and sunnier day across central and southwest MS as temperatures improve to the lower 50s. We will warm to the 60s by mid-week before our next front moves in on Wednesday, which could bring in showers during this time and a push of cooler air by the end of the week.

