First Alert Forecast: messy system brings rain, snow chances this weekend

FRIDAY: As high pressure begins to sneak farther east, return flow off the Gulf of Mexico will help to set the stage for our weekend weather maker. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as highs work their way back into the 60s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our next system will move into the area through Saturday and could linger into parts of Sunday. This – a combination of two systems will link up over the area – helping to facilitate rain showers, heavy at times, on Saturday – then, a changeover to a rain/snow mix by early Sunday morning. Timing and positioning of the system will be highly critical to overall impacts – but as of now, minor impacts could be possible for areas north of I-20 with some low-end accumulations closer to the US 82 corridor. Fine tuning will be needed in the evolution of this part of the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday; we’ll struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday with a brisk northerly wind – gusts could be 25-35 mph, dragging wind chills down into the 20s for Sunday. Snow showers will end through mid-day as the system exits – a cold night in the 20s and 30s likely by early Monday.

EXTENDED RANGE: Beyond our messy weekend system, we’ll trend dry and quiet into early next week with highs in the 50s - eventually 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before another rain system moves over the area. Behind it, another blast of chilly air filters by week’s end.

