COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 9,000 daily cases reported for first time

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 9,300 new cases and 19 new deaths from January 13.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 634,628 since March 2020.

So far, 10,625 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,466,953 people are fully vaccinated and 3,575,456 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

