Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Coup of the board’ | Archie to address sheriff’s directive prior to Tuesday supervisors’ meeting

David Archie speaks at a previous press conference.
David Archie speaks at a previous press conference.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two days after Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he was recognizing Credell Calhoun as the board of supervisors president, another supervisor says he won’t stand for it.

“The... sheriff, Tyree Jones, is interfering with board policies and board matters,” District 2 Supervisor David Archie said in a news release. “This will not be tolerated.”

Wednesday, Jones issued a one-letter statement to supervisors, saying that he recognized District 3 Supervisor Calhoun as board president and that any attempts to interfere with board meetings could lead to an arrest.

Jones said he had consulted with board attorney Tony Gaylor prior to sending the letter, as well as private counsel.

Archie, who maintains that he is president, said he will not recognize Calhoun or the sheriff’s letter, and is expected to address the matter at a press conference prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“The Hinds County sheriff or board attorney doesn’t have any authority to remove a voting board member nor interfere with Board of Supervisor matters, whether it is a disagreement, misunderstanding or heated argument,” Archie said.

He went on to say that allowing Calhoun to continue to stay as president amounts to a “board coup.”

Archie was slated to take over as board president at the first meeting in January. However, he was removed as vice-president on a 3-2 vote in September. Archie maintains that the board’s vote was illegal and has filed suits appealing that decision in Hinds County Circuit Court and Hinds County Chancery Court.

The press conference is slated for 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, in the Hinds County Board Room.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
WLBT at 4p
WLBT at 4p (Jan 14, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (Jan 14, 2022)
The new-look JTRAN buses were revealed Thursday.
Worker shortage forcing JTRAN to cut hours, reduce bus services beginning Monday