‘Coup of the board’ | Archie to address sheriff’s directive prior to Tuesday supervisors’ meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two days after Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he was recognizing Credell Calhoun as the board of supervisors president, another supervisor says he won’t stand for it.

“The... sheriff, Tyree Jones, is interfering with board policies and board matters,” District 2 Supervisor David Archie said in a news release. “This will not be tolerated.”

Wednesday, Jones issued a one-letter statement to supervisors, saying that he recognized District 3 Supervisor Calhoun as board president and that any attempts to interfere with board meetings could lead to an arrest.

Jones said he had consulted with board attorney Tony Gaylor prior to sending the letter, as well as private counsel.

Archie, who maintains that he is president, said he will not recognize Calhoun or the sheriff’s letter, and is expected to address the matter at a press conference prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“The Hinds County sheriff or board attorney doesn’t have any authority to remove a voting board member nor interfere with Board of Supervisor matters, whether it is a disagreement, misunderstanding or heated argument,” Archie said.

He went on to say that allowing Calhoun to continue to stay as president amounts to a “board coup.”

Archie was slated to take over as board president at the first meeting in January. However, he was removed as vice-president on a 3-2 vote in September. Archie maintains that the board’s vote was illegal and has filed suits appealing that decision in Hinds County Circuit Court and Hinds County Chancery Court.

The press conference is slated for 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, in the Hinds County Board Room.

