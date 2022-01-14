Canton family left with questions after loved one killed while visiting for Christmas

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Canton family is baffled and left with questions after their loved one was ambushed and gunned downed over the Christmas holiday.

Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember Jamal Porter, 21, who was killed December 29 while visiting family for the holidays.

Friends and classmates say they are still in disbelief.

Jamal Porter was killed in Canton this afternoon when the blue Dodge Charger he was driving was shot into at least 10 times. (Kirstin Johnson)

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, an arrest has not been made in Porter’s death.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the Canton Police department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.