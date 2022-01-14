Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Canton family left with questions after loved one killed while visiting for Christmas

Canton family left with questions after man killed while visiting them for Christmas
Canton family left with questions after man killed while visiting them for Christmas(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Canton family is baffled and left with questions after their loved one was ambushed and gunned downed over the Christmas holiday.

Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember Jamal Porter, 21, who was killed December 29 while visiting family for the holidays.

Friends and classmates say they are still in disbelief.

Jamal Porter was killed in Canton this afternoon when the blue Dodge Charger he was driving was...
Jamal Porter was killed in Canton this afternoon when the blue Dodge Charger he was driving was shot into at least 10 times.(Kirstin Johnson)

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, an arrest has not been made in Porter’s death.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the Canton Police department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies

Latest News

MS lottery players fill state coffers, generating over $1 billion in sales
MS lottery players fill state coffers, generating over $1 billion in sales
Angie Calhoun, CEO and founder of The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, a medical...
After spirited debate, Mississippi Senate passes medical marijuana bill
After spirited debate, Mississippi Senate passes medical marijuana bill
After spirited debate, Mississippi Senate passes medical marijuana bill
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest