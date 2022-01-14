Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border starts Saturday.

The government clarified on Thursday that all truckers who enter Canada must be fully vaccinated, whether they are Canadian citizens or foreign nationals.

That clarification came a day after a government spokesperson mistakenly said Canadian truckers would be exempt.

The Canadian government announced the mandate in mid-November, setting a Jan. 15 date for it to take effect.

Unvaccinated American truckers will be turned back at the border, while unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine and undergo testing.

The U.S. will place a similar mandate on Canadian truckers on Jan. 22.

Some are concerned the mandates will further interrupt already strained supply chains, which would likely worsen inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN...
WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again