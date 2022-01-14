Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Adalia Rose Williams, Youtube star with early-aging disorder, dies at 15

Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic...
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WVUE) - Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic condition, has died at age 15, according to her posts on her social media accounts. She passed away Wednesday evening.

“January 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her,” the post read.

Williams was diagnosed with progeria, a disease that causes you to age much faster than normal. According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms include hair loss and slow growth. The average life expectancy for children with this rare condition is 13 years old.

Many of her followers and fans poured out their condolences to Adalia’s family, including fashion designer, Michael Costello. He designed some custom-made dresses Williams wore on her 13th birthday.

“My heart is broken,” Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen on Instagram. “I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel.”

“Despite the cards she was dealt with, she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia… Words cannot convey how much you’ve changed my life. I will miss you dearly, friend, and I promise to cherish all the wonderful memories we’ve had together,” Costello concluded.

Ylianna Dadashi, a friend of the family, created a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral and medical costs.

