Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats and helicopters to search for a possible helicopter crash.(LPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter crashed in Louisiana marshland on Friday, killing two people on board, officials say.

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported seeing a helicopter go down on the west side of the parish near the edge of the levee system in Larose.

The call came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Search crews spent hours circling an area south of Larose and spotted the wreckage deep in the muddy marsh, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parish President Archie Chaisson says the helicopter nosedived before crashing and is mostly submerged in mud and water. He says there are no survivors.

Officials are working to notify the family of the two passengers before releasing the victims’ identities.

A staging area for the search has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off.

A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats and helicopters to search for a possible helicopter crash.(LPSO)

We have a crew at the staging area and will have more on Fox 8 at 4, 5, 9 and 10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Antwon Harris
Man arrested, charged with sexual battery after incident at Canton Manor
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Supervisor David Archie protests as Sheriff Tyree Jones clears the supervisor's board room...
Hinds Co. Sheriff to Supervisors: Disrupt a meeting, face arrest

Latest News

David Archie speaks at a previous press conference.
‘Coup of the board’ | Archie to address sheriff’s directive prior to Tuesday supervisors’ meeting
WLBT at 4p
WLBT at 4p (Jan 14, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (Jan 14, 2022)
The new-look JTRAN buses were revealed Thursday.
Worker shortage forcing JTRAN to cut hours, reduce bus services beginning Monday