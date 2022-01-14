2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter crashed in Louisiana marshland on Friday, killing two people on board, officials say.

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported seeing a helicopter go down on the west side of the parish near the edge of the levee system in Larose.

The call came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Search crews spent hours circling an area south of Larose and spotted the wreckage deep in the muddy marsh, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parish President Archie Chaisson says the helicopter nosedived before crashing and is mostly submerged in mud and water. He says there are no survivors.

Officials are working to notify the family of the two passengers before releasing the victims’ identities.

A staging area for the search has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off.

