Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

12-year-old in custody after shooting stolen gun near apartments in Copiah County

(WILX)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is in custody in Copiah County.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley says Thursday night, the child was discharging a weapon near the Oak Ridge Apartments. Swilley says no one was injured.

Deputies recovered the weapon and it turned out to be stolen. The sheriff says investigators are now working to determine where the boy got it.

He also says his office will work with County Youth Court judges to handle the case.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies

Latest News

Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by...
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by council months ago
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in child obesity
COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in child obesity
WLBT at 10p
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by...
Tensions run high as Jackson police, firefighters continue to wait for premium pay promised by the council months ago