12-year-old in custody after shooting stolen gun near apartments in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is in custody in Copiah County.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley says Thursday night, the child was discharging a weapon near the Oak Ridge Apartments. Swilley says no one was injured.

Deputies recovered the weapon and it turned out to be stolen. The sheriff says investigators are now working to determine where the boy got it.

He also says his office will work with County Youth Court judges to handle the case.

