Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weather will remain the same tonight through Friday night with lows in the upper 30s and daytime highs in the middle and upper 60s with sunshine.  Rain is likely Saturday, but severe weather is not.  Highs will be in the 50s.  Colder air arrives Sunday morning with occasional light snow mixing in with the rain and eventually changing over to all snow.  Temperatures will be critical with morning temperatures in the lower and middle 30s before rising to near 40 in the afternoon as the precipitation tapers off.  Accumulations are likely north and west, but right now would be pure speculation depending on exact location and specific temperatures.  MLK day looks nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.  Average high is 57 and the average low is 36.  Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and westerly at 10mph Thursday.  Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 5:16pm.

