Vicksburg-Warren School District announces five-day quarantine for all schools

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg-Warren School District is shuttering for five days due to COVID-19 issues.

The school board agreed on a five-day district-wide quarantine beginning Friday.

All schools and offices will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, January 19.

In addition, the board agreed to extend their mask mandate through February 15 for all campuses in the district.

School officials have not disclosed how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

