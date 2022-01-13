Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Vicksburg-Warren School District announces five-day quarantine for all schools

Vicksburg Warren School District
Vicksburg Warren School District(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg-Warren School District is shuttering for five days due to COVID-19 issues.

The school board agreed on a five-day district-wide quarantine beginning Friday.

All schools and offices will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, January 19.

In addition, the board agreed to extend their mask mandate through February 15 for all campuses in the district.

School officials have not disclosed how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Mississippi Capitol Building
Miss. senator’s bill would increase minimum wage to $12 by 2025
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza