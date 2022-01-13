Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lows in the 30s tonight with clear skies, but well above freezing. Sunny and warm Friday with highs in the middle 60s.

Rain is likely Saturday with a few thunderstorms as well. Severe weather possibilities are very limited. Highs in the 50s. Rain will taper off Saturday night and there may be some brief sleet or snow flurries overnight with temperatures above freezing.

Sunday morning will be windy and cold with temperatures around or slightly above freezing. Snow showers will take place through the early afternoon resulting in trace amounts of snowfall on the grassy surfaces, but roads may become hazardous from light accumulations of snow north and west of The Natchez Trace. Total accumulations may reach an inch or so along and north of The Natchez Trace. Everything will wind down in the afternoon with highs near 40. Cold Sunday with lows in the lower 30s and sunshine returns Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

Light wind tonight and Friday at 5mph or less. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.