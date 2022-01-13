Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Suspect sought after resident raped at Canton Manor

Canton Manor
Canton Manor(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for the person responsible for raping a resident at Canton Manor Developmental Center.

Police chief Otha Brown says someone arrived at the center around 5:30 Thursday morning and proceeded to commit the crime.

The male suspect was caught on surveillance video, but no description has been released at this time.

According to their website, Canton Manor “provides residential housing and skills development support for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

