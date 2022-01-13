State agency fails to disclose taxpayer cost to acquire two properties near fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a months-long effort to use millions in taxpayer dollars to acquire eyesore properties near the state fairgrounds, two of those parcels are now owned by the state, but that price tag isn’t being disclosed by the agency behind the negotiations.

When contacted Wednesday, the Department of Finance and Administration declined to produce the purchase prices for the old Dennery’s Restaurant and OYO Hotel, both located on Greymont Street near the state fairgrounds.

Gov. Tate Reeves approved a bill appropriating $10.2 million to DFA in April 2021 to go toward acquiring and demolishing three properties on Greymont and other uses related to future development there.

The third property, Regency Hotel and Conference Center, has yet to agree to sell. It is the largest of the three parcels originally sought by the state, sitting on more than 6 acres, according to Hinds County landroll records.

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said Regency’s owner has sought an appraisal for the property and is waiting on that.

“We gave them an appraised amount [from the state]. And the initial reaction was the thought that their property was worth a whole lot more, many times [than] that price amount was,” Gipson said.

Gipson said the state appraised each of the properties, the owners sought their own appraisals and the average of the two was the limit the state would spend to buy each one.

Those original appraisal amounts were also not provided by Gipson nor DFA when asked.

Gipson told WLBT he didn’t know how much of the $10.2 million ended up being offered to the two properties the state now owns.

“The Department of Finance and Administration has been handling all the negotiations of that and the actual writing the checks,” Gipson said. “I don’t know what that amount is at this point in time. I couldn’t tell you if I knew, it’s probably confidential.”

Once all three are property of the state, the state fairgrounds’ footprint will expand by more than 11 acres.

Gipson said in the future they may also close off Greymont Street which will help with traffic issues during the Mississippi State Fair.

What will the extra space be used for?

Gipson said they’re seeking help from an architectural firm and said a new conference center and hotel could be possible.

“We’ve talked about campsites, we’ve talked about a premier RV, you know, situation, but also, we’ve talked about some really iconic structures that we can build there. But the main thing is, it needs to be something usable for the public, for the people who come to the fairgrounds: Our farmers, our livestock producers, farm families that come here, and all the different shows that we have something we can use,” Gipson said.

Right now, Capitol Police are patrolling the properties to keep them secure and keep vagrants out, Gipson said.

Demolition of the two now owned by the state could begin in the next few months.

