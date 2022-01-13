Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system

By Melissa Payne
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gayle Carpenter Sanders is a wife, mother and attorney who devotes her time to helping those with limited financial means navigate the legal system for the betterment of their families.

“And we do this by placing them with attorneys all over the state who may be in private practice, some may be in government practice, and those attorneys will provide them with pro bono services,” she explained.

Sanders is the executive director of The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project. She says as a mom herself, she feels led to reach out and help other families.

Due to the pandemic, her organization’s services are needed now more than ever - especially when it come to children who find themselves orphaned at an early age.

“Where the mother’s of children have succumbed to COVID, we have also seen an increase in cases where mothers were victims of violent crimes and so now we have children left motherless and in need of a new family support system,” she said.

Sanders says it’s a struggle juggling home life with her calling to serve others. But she says the sacrifice is worth it.

Her clients in most cases likely would never have been able to afford legal representation.

“Everyone deserves to have a slice of the American pie and so that’s the role that I feel is important to take as a practitioner, as the leader of this organization, to be able to provide that type of service to individuals.”

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project can help with a myriad of things, from divorce, to guardianships, conservatorships and more.

For more information, click here.

Jackson police believe recovered vehicle connected to September killing of Christopher Johnson
Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system
Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and...
