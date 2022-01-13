Miss. woman accused of killing another Miss. woman in Georgia hotel room

BILOXI/WEST POINT, Miss. and ATLANTA, Ga. (WCBI) – A Biloxi woman is charged in the shooting death of a woman from West Point – and the crime happened near Atlanta.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says his office was contacted by investigators in Smyrna, Georgia after 24-year-old Shai’Khia Strong was found dead in a hotel room.

West Point police were able to identify her and contact her family.

Cook says the suspect, 23-year-old Selena Kellum, drove to Biloxi and turned herself in to police. Biloxi police say Kellum is charged with murder, along with four other felonies, in Smyrna.

Police believe Kellum shot Strong, in the cheek and neck following a domestic dispute on December 22nd.

After an autopsy, Strong’s body was brought back to West Point. Her services were held last week.

