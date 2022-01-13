Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration

A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the state Senate Thursday morning 47-5.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the state Senate Thursday morning in a 47-5 vote.

It will now go to the House of Representatives, where it will again be debated before another vote is taken. If the bill is amended, lawmakers would then need to work together to find a compromise on a bill. Once the bill is agreed upon by legislators, it will head to the governor’s desk.

Sen. Kevin Blackwell opened remarks Thursday morning with lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” saying: “Everybody must get stoned.” He said he did so because of the misguided “Chicken Little, the sky is falling” skeptics that claim a program would end up in hysteria.

Blackwell brought samples of hemp to show examples of what 3.5 grams looks like, which is the amount of flower that would be allowed if passed, as well as one ounce of hemp. He also had a hemp joint and a regular cigarette for comparison, which he passed around the senate floor.

Senators spent three hours going over the details of the bill and asking questions. Questions ranged from law enforcement interactions with card holders, taxes, how it could impact conceal carry and other enforcement issues.

Below is a recap of what happened on the senate floor:

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler flips on I-20 in Pearl
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag
Rankin County woman says she was being tracked by an AirTag
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ambush, rape female real estate agents in multiple Miss. counties

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet late week; wintry changes this weekend
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer
Community organization aims to interrupt violence by investing in youth
Community organization aims to interrupt violence by investing in youth