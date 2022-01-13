Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What started as a typical game day will be one the Jim Hill High School basketball tigers will never forget.

Tiger alumnus Keith French donated new uniforms to the girls and boys basketball teams Wednesday afternoon.

French partnered with Rickey Robinson, a Jackson native, and designer.

Robinson also designed apparel for Coach Prime and the Jackson State University football team.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.