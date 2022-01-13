Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jim Hill High School athletes get new uniforms from Tiger alum, JSU designer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What started as a typical game day will be one the Jim Hill High School basketball tigers will never forget.

Tiger alumnus Keith French donated new uniforms to the girls and boys basketball teams Wednesday afternoon.

French partnered with Rickey Robinson, a Jackson native, and designer.

Robinson also designed apparel for Coach Prime and the Jackson State University football team.

