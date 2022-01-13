Jackson police and firefighters yet to receive promised premium pay, months after budget was passed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are still hammering out details of a plan to provide police and firefighters with the premium pay they were promised as part of this year’s budget.

Thursday, the city council’s Public Safety Ad Hoc Committee is expected to meet to discuss a proposed ordinance that would provide the additional compensation to Jackson Police corporals and sergeants and Jackson Fire lieutenants and captains.

The ordinance was introduced at the council meeting Tuesday and placed into the committee to be fleshed out.

“We’re going to dive into this tomorrow,” Council President Virgi Lindsay said. “We put it in committee so we can fully discuss it.”

The meeting comes months after the council approved setting aside $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to boost police and firefighter pay as part of the 2021-22 budget.

ARPA regulations mandate the city cannot use funds to provide a pay increase but can use it to provide officers with “premium pay” to compensate them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget was passed in October. As part of the budget, the council freed up city money by rescinding several interlocal agreements, a move that allowed them to boost pay for Jackson Police corporals and Jackson Fire lieutenants to $41,000 a year.

The city also set aside ARPA funds to increase pay additional to $45,000 a year for JPD corporals and JFD lieutenants, and to $48,000 for JPD sergeants and JFD captains.

Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka said the city has run into several challenges in distributing the premium pay.

Among them, some officers and firefighters would not be eligible for the pay based on their current salaries. Some employees earn more than others, in part, based on their time with the city, he explained.

That same factor means that not all officers and firefighters would receive the same amount of premium pay, which could hurt morale.

“If the intent is to get to a ceiling or a certain amount, then the amount is going to vary based on where certain people are,” he said.

Additionally, he said the city also must figure out what would happen when the ARPA money runs out.

Current estimates show that firefighters would receive the premium pay through 2026, while police would receive it through 2024.

In all, around 347 employees are eligible for the premiums, Malembeka said.

“Because this is premium pay, once the allocated funds are expended, those employees will go back to what they were making before,” he said.

Lindsay said she hopes some of those issues can be addressed at the committee meeting Thursday.

However, she was not sure whether all of the council’s and city’s questions could be addressed prior to the next council meeting on January 17. Said Lindsay, “I am hopeful we can get it back on the regular agenda for a vote fairly quickly, but I’m not guaranteeing it for next week.”

The Public Safety Ad Hoc Committee is slated to meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Jackson City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.