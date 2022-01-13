Jackson police believe recovered vehicle connected to September killing of Christopher Johnson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have released a photo connected to a murder case from last September.

They believe a car they recovered at an apartment complex on Flag Chapel Road is connected to a deadly shooting on John R. Lynch Street.

Christopher Johnson, 28, was killed after he was shot multiple times on September 23.

JPD believes those in the photo are connected to his murder. They ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.

