Jackson Natives give back to Jim Hill

Tigers rocking new uniforms on the court
By Lauren Hoffman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What started out as a normal game day at Jim Hill will be one that the basketball teams never forget. Tiger alum Keith French partnered with Provine alum Rickey Robinson to donate new uniforms to the girls and boys basketball teams. Robinson is the owner and creator of the brand Public Figure. He designed apparel for Coach Prime and the Jackson State football team.

Both men grew up in West Jackson and always knew that one day they wanted to give back to the city. “Jim Hill is the place that shaped me and West Jackson is the place that raised me” said French. " I want to show these kids when they graduate they can pay it forward.”

“Before I left I always wanted to come back and be that individual that gives back because I remember when other celebrities came to our school and gave,” added Robinson. “It motivated me to become the man that I am now.”

