How to quit smoking: 5 actions you can take now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new year has ushered in many resolutions for some people, and one popular resolution is to quit smoking.

If you’ve tried to kick the habit for a while now, health professionals say don’t give up but create another plan for yourself.

Quitting smoking improves your health and reduces your risk of heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and other smoking-related illnesses.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, and according to America’s Health Rankings, 20% of adults in Mississippi are smokers.

Kicking the habit can help support your health – both in the short and long term – while avoiding the costs associated with cigarette use.

For support, many health plans offer smoking cessation programs, which may provide – at no additional cost – nicotine gum or patches, online tools, and one-on-one coaching.

Here are other tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Create a ‘Quit Plan’

Sign up for free text alerts and receive daily messages supporting your decision to quit

Know the withdrawal symptoms

Find a network of social support or get help from family, friends

Learn about medicines to help you quit

