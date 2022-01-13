First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet late week; wintry changes this weekend

THURSDAY: In the wake of our disturbance – sunshine returns in full through the day. Expect morning 30s to give way to afternoon 60s, seasonably mild for this time of the year. A few clouds will sneak in during the overnight period with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: As high pressure begins to sneak farther east, return flow off the Gulf of Mexico will help to set the stage for our weekend weather maker. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as highs work their way back into the 60s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Our next system will move into the area through Saturday and could linger into parts of Sunday. This – a combination of two systems will link up over the area – helping to facilitate rain showers on Saturday – then the possibility of a changeover to a rain/snow mix by early Sunday morning. Timing and positioning of the system will be highly critical to overall impacts – but as of now, confidence is increasing, but fine tuning will be needed in the evolution of this part of the forecast. Stay tuned for the latest. Beyond this, we’ll trend dry and quiet into early next week with highs in the 50s - eventually 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before another rain system moves over the area.

