Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man says his wife was injured and his daughter killed during a shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, shots were fired at a white Honda Accord on Ellis Avenue. A man at the scene said the vehicle belonged to him.

The man said his wife and 18-year-old daughter had gone to get COVID tests and then stopped at T-Mobile to pay a phone bill.

That was when their Honda was hit by a flurry of bullets.

His wife, he says, was shot once in the leg and his teenage daughter was killed. The coroner was spotted at the scene on Ellis Avenue.

Police who were investigating the scene then left, soon arriving on Combs Avenue.

That was where they found the suspected car driven by those involved in the shooting abandoned, the radio in the car still playing.

Police believe the shooting suspects are somewhere in the area of Combs Avenue. Rankin County deputies are aiding in the search for the suspects.

This is a developing story.

