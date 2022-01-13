Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase

By Howard Ballou and Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an 18-wheeler is in custody after leading police on a chase Wednesday night.

According to Chief William Thompson with the Brandon Police Department, the driver of the 18-wheeler was stopped for a traffic violation in Brandon.

The driver became non-compliant and attempted to assault the officer. The officer would attempt to taze the suspect, but it did not work.

The man then jumped back into his 18-wheeler and left, leading several agencies on a chase. Spike strips were deployed but Williams did not know if they were successful.

Once at the I-20 and Highway 49 exit, the man flipped the 18-wheeler. The driver only received minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

“Right now, we’re honestly not real sure why he ran,” Thompson stated. Nothing hazardous was on the vehicle he was driving - only concrete building blocks.

He was taken to the Brandon Police Department and, as of Wednesday night, has been charged with the initial traffic violation, resisting arrest and felony fleeing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (1-12-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (1-12-22)
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes on I-20 in Pearl
Chase ends when reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes on I-20 in Pearl
Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system
Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system