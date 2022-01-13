Driver attempts to assault officer, flips 18-wheeler in Pearl after chase

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an 18-wheeler is in custody after leading police on a chase Wednesday night.

According to Chief William Thompson with the Brandon Police Department, the driver of the 18-wheeler was stopped for a traffic violation in Brandon.

The driver became non-compliant and attempted to assault the officer. The officer would attempt to taze the suspect, but it did not work.

The man then jumped back into his 18-wheeler and left, leading several agencies on a chase. Spike strips were deployed but Williams did not know if they were successful.

Once at the I-20 and Highway 49 exit, the man flipped the 18-wheeler. The driver only received minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

“Right now, we’re honestly not real sure why he ran,” Thompson stated. Nothing hazardous was on the vehicle he was driving - only concrete building blocks.

He was taken to the Brandon Police Department and, as of Wednesday night, has been charged with the initial traffic violation, resisting arrest and felony fleeing.

