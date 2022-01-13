Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Car riddled with bullet holes at Ellis Avenue Plaza; JPD at scene

Ellis Avenue Plaza
Ellis Avenue Plaza(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza.

WLBT crews noticed a white Honda at the scene that had been riddled with bullet holes.

Crime scene markers have been placed all around the area, and at least two ambulances were called in.

JPD is at the scene but has yet to confirm any information about the investigation.

