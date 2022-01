JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drivers are experiencing significant traffic delays on I-10 near Terry Road.

The left, eastbound lane is blocked and MDOT says it could take at least one hour before it’s cleared.

There’s no official word on what’s causing the delays.

If your commute includes this area, prepare to wait or find an alternate route.

