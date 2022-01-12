WLBT’s things to know 1/12/22: Tax help, Sonic Boom of the South member dies, construction tragedy, medical marijuana latest, James Meredith’s crusade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Tax professionals explain how to navigate 2022 tax season

FILE - In this April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, is Tax Day, that dreaded day when millions of procrastinators rush to fulfill their civic duty by filing state and federal tax returns. But for most, it&rsquo;s not that bad. Sure, the forms are complicated and yes, there is math. But tax season also generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy. (WTVG)

Tax professionals say we’re now in the third year of complicated tax seasons. From tax law changes to life changes caused by the pandemic, filing your taxes can be hard to get right. Tax preparers say you’ll get the regular paperwork like the 1099 and W2 that people are used to, but this year a new set of documents related to that third stimulus payment that happened in March of last year will need to be reconciled on taxes especially if you’re due more money or have a new child. See the full story here.

2. Sonic Boom of the South member dies

‘We’re doing this for everybody’: Sonic Boom of the South celebrates 50 years (WLBT)

Jackson State University announced the loss of one of its members Wednesday. “The Sonic Boom of the South family is saddened by the loss of our student, brother, and friend Erneston Arnold, Jr. We are heartbroken but thankful to have made memories with you as part of the SBOTS family,” The Sonic Boom of the South tweeted. “You are forever in our hearts, Erneston. #luvdaboom.” Jackson State University did not say how Arnold died. See the full story here.

3. Emergency crews recover body after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident

Emergency crews recover body after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident

Emergency crews recovered a body after a construction accident in Jackson. The incident occurred on Stonewall and Livingston Road in Jackson at the development site of The Village at Livingston. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says he was first contacted about the accident around 5:45 p.m. but says it may have happened before then. According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief with the Jackson Fire Department, workers were doing dirt work and one of them became trapped 20 feet below ground. See the full story here.

4. Advocates are cautiously optimistic as medical marijuana bill is filed in Senate

Advocates are cautiously optimistic as medical marijuana bill is filed in Senate

Mississippians are still waiting to see what will happen with medical marijuana. That means all eyes are on the legislature this session. The Senate’s medical marijuana bill is now officially filed as of late this afternoon. Still, it has a long way to go. It’s been one week since the clock started ticking on the 2022 legislative session. That first-day medical marijuana advocates lined the hallways and made their way into the gallery, hopeful to see their mission through. See the full story here.

5. ‘His third and final mission’: Why a civil rights icon stopped by the Mississippi legislature

Lobbyist and fellow Ole Miss alumnus Austin Barbour, left, speaks with James Meredith, who integrated the University of Mississippi as its first Black student in 1962, during a visit to the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Heads turned when media and lobbyists spotted 88-year-old James Meredith sitting near the rotunda inside the Mississippi Legislature last week. Meredith desegregated the University of Mississippi in 1962 as the first Black student. He also engineered the March Against Fear in 1966, which opened the floodgates of voter registration in the South. Along his journey, he endured death threats, round-the-clock protection from federal agents, and even being shot by a sniper in Mississippi. So, why did he appear on the second day of the 2022 legislative session? It’s easy to assume his agenda might be focused on dismantling political powers or fighting civil rights laws. As it turned out, Meredith stopped by the state Capitol to share the Golden Rule and Ten Commandments with decision-makers. See the full story here.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.