U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering $50K reward for help in Vaiden post office robbery

VAIDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who robbed the Vaiden Post Office on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 9:20 A.M.

The suspect is described as a Black man, medium to slim build, and approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

The USPIS advises the public to not apprehend the suspect themselves.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), or online at http://postalinspectors.uspis.gov.

Reference Case No. 3645806.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.