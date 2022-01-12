Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two injured in Holly Springs shooting

Bicycle Rd Shooting
Bicycle Rd Shooting(Marshall Co Sheriff's Dept)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are fighting for their lives after being shot in Holly Springs Wednesday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11 a.m. along Bicycle Road in Holly Springs.

According to Major Kelly McMillen, the two victims are considered to be in critical condition.

McMillen says sheriff’s deputies along with the Gulf Coast Task Force are searching for the suspect.

Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.

Bicycle Rd Shooting
Bicycle Rd Shooting(Marshall Co Sheriff's Dept)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

File image
Gluckstadt approves building codes, fee schedule for permits
Sen. Hyde-Smith on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
Miss. senator backs bill that would sanction China for obstructing COVID-19 investigations
The suspect is described as a Black Male, medium to slim build, and approximately 5'5" tall.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering $50K reward for help in Vaiden post office robbery
FILE - Elsa Estrada, 6, smiles at her mother as pharmacist Sylvia Uong applies an alcohol swab...
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’