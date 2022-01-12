Two injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are fighting for their lives after being shot in Holly Springs Wednesday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11 a.m. along Bicycle Road in Holly Springs.

According to Major Kelly McMillen, the two victims are considered to be in critical condition.

McMillen says sheriff’s deputies along with the Gulf Coast Task Force are searching for the suspect.

Bicycle Rd Shooting (Marshall Co Sheriff's Dept)

