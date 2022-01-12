Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Quiet, cool, and relatively pleasant weather continues this week. Expect a few clouds overnight tonight with lows in the lower and middle 30s. It will be a little frosty to the north and a few sprinkles are possible near highway 84 and 98.

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the middle 30s.

Expect rain showers Saturday and Saturday night. They may linger and transition into snow flurries Sunday. Highs Saturday in the 50s. Lows Sunday morning in the middle 30s and highs Sunday in the 40s. Skies should clear in the afternoon.

Calm wind tonight and westerly at 5mph Wednesday. Average high is 57 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 5:15pm.

