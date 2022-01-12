Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Quiet, cool, and relatively pleasant weather continues this week.  Expect a few clouds overnight tonight with lows in the lower and middle 30s.  It will be a little frosty to the north and a few sprinkles are possible near highway 84 and 98. 

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  Lows will be in the middle 30s. 

Expect rain showers Saturday and Saturday night.  They may linger and transition into snow flurries Sunday.  Highs Saturday in the 50s.  Lows Sunday morning in the middle 30s and highs Sunday in the 40s.  Skies should clear in the afternoon. 

Calm wind tonight and westerly at 5mph Wednesday.  Average high is 57 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 5:15pm.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo County horse race
Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head during Yazoo Co. horse race
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

Another nice and beautiful day out there for us as temperatures rise to the mid-50s! No rain in...
First Alert Forecast: Cool and pleasant conditions continue in our forecast for the rest of the week! Rain returns this weekend!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonable Tuesday; gradual warming trend this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable and quiet mid-late week
Sunny in the 50s on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: sunny and seasonable weather expected into Tuesday