Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies

Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after crashing into railroad tracks while being chased by deputies.

According to Investigator Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was responding to check on a runaway juvenile.

While doing this, a car tried to hit the deputy head-on. The car was driven by the juvenile he was looking for.

The deputy swerved and avoided the head-on hit.

Deputies then began to chase the teen for about a mile until he wrecked into railroad tracks.

The 17-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

