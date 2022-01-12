Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after crashing into railroad tracks while being chased by deputies.

According to Investigator Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was responding to check on a runaway juvenile.

While doing this, a car tried to hit the deputy head-on. The car was driven by the juvenile he was looking for.

The deputy swerved and avoided the head-on hit.

Deputies then began to chase the teen for about a mile until he wrecked into railroad tracks.

The 17-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.