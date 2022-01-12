Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Reward offered to help find person accused of shooting multiple cats with darts

Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting...
Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting cats with darts from a blowgun over the last several years.(Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The photos in this story show animal cruelty.

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Poplarville are asking for the public’s help to find whoever has been shooting cats with darts from a blowgun over the last several years.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers say several cats have been struck with a yellow dart that is four to five inches long with an arrow on the end.

Crime Stoppers provided photos of one of the cats who was struck with a dart. Fortunately, the cat survived.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers several cats have been struck with a yellow dart that is four...
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers several cats have been struck with a yellow dart that is four to five inches long with an arrow on the end.(Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 to anyone who provides the tip that leads to the suspect(s) arrest.

Mississippi’s Animal Cruelty Law, which was signed into effect in 2020, allows police to charge suspects accused of crimes against animals, such as this one, with a felony. Under the law, each act of cruelty or abuse that is committed against more than one animal will count as a separate offense. If convicted, the person would face up to a $5,000 fine and up to three years in jail for each charge. The convicted person would also be put on a FBI watch list.

Information on these crimes can be sent to Crime Stoppers by online, by downloading the P3 Tip apps, or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system
Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system
Jackson police believe recovered vehicle connected to September killing of Christopher Johnson
Jackson police believe recovered vehicle connected to September killing of Christopher Johnson
Mississippi woman helps those with limited cash navigate the legal system
Mississippi woman helps those with limited financial support navigate the legal system
Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and...
Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and tax reform
Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and...
Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and tax reform