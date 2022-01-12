Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths

Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have added dozens of charges against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.

Prosecutors added 71 additional charges against him Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery.

Brooks’ attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

