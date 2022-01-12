Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Petal mother on the run with toddler after court orders custody of child

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her son after Child Protective Services received custody of the child.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a Petal woman and her 1-year-old child.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her son after Child Protective Services received custody of the child.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her son after Child Protective Services received custody of the child.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

FCSO says the child tested positive for methamphetamines and was ordered by the court to be removed from Collier’s custody.

If anyone has information on Collier and the child’s whereabouts, contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800, or call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at (601) 582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties or through email at crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

