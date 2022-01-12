Mississippi lawmakers react to the fight over voting rights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers reacted Tuesday to the fight over voting rights. It comes after nineteen states passed new voting laws following the most recent election.

Democrats say the new laws make it harder for people to vote while Republicans accuse Democrats of trying to manipulate state elections in a way that makes it easier for them to win.

Senators Hillman Frazier and John Horhn say the current state of voting measures in the country is like history repeating itself.

“When Blacks got the right to vote, they decided to suppress the vote by changing the constitution, making it very hard for Black voters to vote - they must own property, must be able to read and write, must pay a poll tax,” Frazier said.

“It’s very disheartening that in 2020-2021, we see states like Georgia, Florida, Texas, and others start putting more restrictive rules in place to keep people from voting as opposed to encouraging it,” Horhn said.

That’s exactly why President Joe Biden wants Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The bills would establish national election standards and reinstate the requirement that states with a history of racial discrimination get Department of Justice approval before altering election rules.

Republicans feel these acts would damage an age-old process.

Senator Roger Wicker took to the Senate floor Tuesday and talked about an amendment to the NY constitution that was presented to voters two months ago.

The amendment would have gotten rid of the requirement that an absentee voter give an excuse, but voters decided to keep the requirement.

“I would certainly not break a two-century consensus building provision that has withstood the test of time to tell New York they can’t do that. To tell all the 50 states that they must conform to an election law that we devise here in Washington, D.C,” Wicker said.

Secretary of State Michael Watson took to Facebook Tuesday saying quote: “It has never been easier to vote than now, yet we are witnessing an all out attack by the far left to undercut the integrity of the election system and undermine measures intended to secure elections.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the senate will vote on these two acts by Monday.

