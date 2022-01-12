Magee High School to remain virtual until Jan. 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Magee High School students will continue virtual learning until January 21.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school will remain virtual until January 20, and “healthy” students may return on Friday, January 21.

The school is also offering daily meals for students from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The school’s Facebook post was a reiteration of an email sent out to students outlining rules about WiFi, Saturday school options, and more.

This has been emailed out. I want us all working together on the same page and to make sure all received their parent... Posted by Magee High School on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

