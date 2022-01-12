Law enforcement to release more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two suspects wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are both behind bars. They were found nearly two months after the deadly shooting.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be among the law enforcement leaders holding a joint news conference Wednesday.

It’s been nearly two months since Young Dolph was shot and killed during a visit to the Bluff City.

Investigators say 32-year-old Cornelius Smith has been sitting in a Mid-South jail for weeks. Southaven police arrested him.

The other suspect was picked up more than 500 miles from Memphis. U.S. Marshals tell Action News 5 they caught 23-year-old Justin Johnson in Indiana Tuesday.

That same day, a Shelby County grand jury indicted Smith.

Smith faces a slew of charges including:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony

Theft over $10,000

Johnson was wanted on a first-degree murder charge and an outstanding warrant for violation of supervised federal release.

According to court affidavits, Johnson is no stranger to violent crimes. He’s been arrested more than once in the past few years, each time involving guns.

Back in 2017, court documents showed Johnson served six months of a five-year sentence for shooting and injuring three people after a bowling alley argument. One of the victims was a well-known music artist.

Criminal defense attorney Steve Farese says the incident doesn’t help his case for bond guilty or not. After he got out of prison early for being a model inmate, Shelby County court documents show he was arrested a month later with drugs and a gun, which triggered the warrant for his arrest.

