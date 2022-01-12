Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Law enforcement to release more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder(Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two suspects wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are both behind bars. They were found nearly two months after the deadly shooting.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be among the law enforcement leaders holding a joint news conference Wednesday.

It’s been nearly two months since Young Dolph was shot and killed during a visit to the Bluff City.

Investigators say 32-year-old Cornelius Smith has been sitting in a Mid-South jail for weeks. Southaven police arrested him.

The other suspect was picked up more than 500 miles from Memphis. U.S. Marshals tell Action News 5 they caught 23-year-old Justin Johnson in Indiana Tuesday.

That same day, a Shelby County grand jury indicted Smith.

Smith faces a slew of charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony
  • Theft over $10,000

Johnson was wanted on a first-degree murder charge and an outstanding warrant for violation of supervised federal release.

According to court affidavits, Johnson is no stranger to violent crimes. He’s been arrested more than once in the past few years, each time involving guns.

Back in 2017, court documents showed Johnson served six months of a five-year sentence for shooting and injuring three people after a bowling alley argument. One of the victims was a well-known music artist.

Criminal defense attorney Steve Farese says the incident doesn’t help his case for bond guilty or not. After he got out of prison early for being a model inmate, Shelby County court documents show he was arrested a month later with drugs and a gun, which triggered the warrant for his arrest.

Check back later for a livestream of the news conference.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Elsa Estrada, 6, smiles at her mother as pharmacist Sylvia Uong applies an alcohol swab...
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’
Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to stealing gun, striking clerk at sporting goods store
FILE - People line up and receive test kits to detect COVID-19 as they are distributed in New...
Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report
FILE - President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as omicron surges