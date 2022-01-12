Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’

FILE - Elsa Estrada, 6, smiles at her mother as pharmacist Sylvia Uong applies an alcohol swab...
FILE - Elsa Estrada, 6, smiles at her mother as pharmacist Sylvia Uong applies an alcohol swab to her arm before administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, just over 17% of children in the U.S. ages 5 to 11 were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots for them became available. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Suspicion, misinformation and other factors have combined to produce what authorities say are alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11.

As of Tuesday, just over 17% of these youngsters were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots for them became available.

There was a pre-holiday surge after the shots were introduced last fall, but the numbers have crept up slowly since then, and omicron’s out-of-control spread appears to have had little effect.

One doctor says the low rates and rising hospitalizations among children are a “gut punch.”|

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

