JTRAN worker shortage leads to route closures, city urges riders to sign up for alerts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is advising residents who use JTRAN to check “rider alert” notifications for updates on available bus routes.

The advisory comes as the city’s public transportation system faces a worker shortage, which has led to some route closures.

Updated information on what routes are available can be found here.

You can also call JTRAN’s customer service line at (601) 952-1000.

