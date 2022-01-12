Jackson City Council to consider rate hike for trash collections next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents could soon be paying more to have their trash picked up.

Next Tuesday, the city council is expected to consider an ordinance to increase fees for residential garbage collection services.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect in mid-February.

It also would mean that the monthly fee for trash hauling would go from $20.84 a month to between $35 and $39 a month.

The ordinance was introduced at the council’s January 11 meeting, but no action was taken.

The rate hikes would pay for the increases associated with a new garbage contract, which is currently being negotiated. It also would bring in some much-needed revenue to the city’s solid waste fund.

At a November town hall, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the Solid Waste Division was about to run out of money, in part, due to the cost of an emergency waste-hauling contract.

The city entered into a six-month deal with Waste Management to haul trash after talks to bring on a new long-term contractor fell flat.

Under terms of the emergency deal, Jackson was charged $10.56 per home for the first month and $15 per home for each month after that.

“The problem is we didn’t really have a chance to go in and run the numbers on that contract ahead of time,” Martin said in November. “We ran into an emergency situation where we just had to get a contract in place. What that means is the contract we signed is going to make us run out of money in the solid waste division within six months.

The council is slated to meet at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, January 18 at Jackson City Hall.

