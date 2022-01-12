Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

House passes pay raise for teachers, teacher assistants

School classroom generic
School classroom generic(WRDW)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives has passed a bill that would give teachers a $4,000 to $6,000 pay raise, effective at the start of the next school year.

The bill called the Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act, will now be transferred to the Mississippi Senate.

Under START, every teacher in Mississippi would receive a $4,000 to $6,000 pay raise, bringing starting pay up to $43,163.

The bill also would raise teachers’ assistant pay by $2,000, according to a post found on Rep. De’Keither Stamps’ social media page.

The Senate’s pay raise plan was introduced earlier this week. It would increase base pay for teachers by an average of $4,700 over the next two years. Gov. Tate Reeves, meanwhile, is proposing a $3,300 increase across three years.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Ashlie Collier has run off with her...
Petal mother on the run with toddler after court orders custody of child
Jones County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in capital murder of 6-month-old bonds out of Jones Co. jail
Yazoo County Sheriff's Department
Runaway teen ejected from vehicle after being chased by Yazoo County deputies