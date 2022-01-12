Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to stealing gun, striking clerk at sporting goods store

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hattiesburg man has pled guild to striking and clerk then stealing a gun from Academy Sports + Outdoors in Gulfport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The incident happened last November.

Cody Jerome Cooley, 22, approached the counter asking to see one of the handguns, a Springfield Armory XDM Elite, federal officials say.

The clerk gave Cooley the firearm to examine. Cooley later motioned towards another handgun in the display case.

When the clerk turned his head to look at the gun, Cooley looked both ways, struck the clerk in the face with the handgun, and took off. This was all captured on surveillance footage.

Agents say Cooley didn’t get far before he was approached by citizens armed with guns who held him in a nearby restaurant parking lot until officials arrived.

The clerk that was struck by Cooley had to receive medical care for his injuries.

Cooley pleaded guilty to unlawfully obstructing, delaying, and affecting interstate commerce by robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April and faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Gulfport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.