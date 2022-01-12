Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to stealing gun, striking clerk at sporting goods store

(Unsplash)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hattiesburg man has pled guild to striking and clerk then stealing a gun from Academy Sports + Outdoors in Gulfport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The incident happened last November.

Cody Jerome Cooley, 22, approached the counter asking to see one of the handguns, a Springfield Armory XDM Elite, federal officials say.

The clerk gave Cooley the firearm to examine. Cooley later motioned towards another handgun in the display case.

When the clerk turned his head to look at the gun, Cooley looked both ways, struck the clerk in the face with the handgun, and took off. This was all captured on surveillance footage.

Agents say Cooley didn’t get far before he was approached by citizens armed with guns who held him in a nearby restaurant parking lot until officials arrived.

The clerk that was struck by Cooley had to receive medical care for his injuries.

Cooley pleaded guilty to unlawfully obstructing, delaying, and affecting interstate commerce by robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April and faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Gulfport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on scene after 1 person killed in Jackson construction accident
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in accident
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - Elsa Estrada, 6, smiles at her mother as pharmacist Sylvia Uong applies an alcohol swab...
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’
FILE - People line up and receive test kits to detect COVID-19 as they are distributed in New...
Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report
FILE - President Joe Biden greets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at O'Hare International Airport...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as omicron surges