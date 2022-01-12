Habitat ReStore grand opening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a new place to purchase your hardware and household tools, but it’s not your typical retail store. It’s called Habitat ReStore and those who made it happen celebrated with a grand opening Tuesday.

There was a ribbon cutting for the facility. The ReStore is an 8-thousand-square-foot retail space located in Habitat’s headquarters at 615 Stonewall Street in Jackson.

The purpose is to resell construction and household-related items donated by businesses, companies and individuals.

Money earned from sales goes to continuing Habitat’s mission of providing housing to the families they serve, like Denise Love, who put in some sweat equity to make it happen.

Denise Love said, ”This is a great day to have, to know that the ReStore is now open to not only help families like myself, but to help other families to become new homeowners, as well, because this is a great, great thing to be a new homeowner.”

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area Executive Director Merrill McKewen said, ”When you buy, we build. That is the sole reason for having this store is to turn this money into homes... safe, decent affordable homes.”

McKewen noted that you never know exactly what you will find at the ReStore because the inventory depends on donations. She said you can also visit the ReStore Facebook page for updates on new items.

The ReStore is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

