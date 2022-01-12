Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gulfport man used social media to meet minor for sex, police say

By Akim Powell
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is accused of using social media to meet a minor for sex, according to authorities.

Justin Micheal Cripps, 33, was charged with enticement of a child a meet for sexual purposes, exploitation of children, dissemination of sexually oriented material to a minor, and resisting arrest.

Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that Cripps was attempting to meet an underage child for...
Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that Cripps was attempting to meet an underage child for sexual purposes.(Gulfport Police Department)

Authorities were made aware on Jan. 4 that Cripps was attempting to meet an underage child for sexual purposes.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Cripps used social media to engage in sexual conversations and send explicit pictures to a 9-year-old victim.

He’s currently being held at the Harrison County jail on a 750,000 bond.

